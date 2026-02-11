Hamzah in Sydney, will miss Bersatu disciplinary hearing, says aide

Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin was summoned by the disciplinary board over complaints that he had tried to undermine the 2025 annual general assembly and the party’s leadership.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin will miss his disciplinary board hearing tomorrow as he is currently abroad, according to his aide.

Ahmad Ikhwan Fadhli, his private secretary, said Hamzah was in Sydney, Australia, to help his daughter with her university enrolment.

“Hamzah, who was already overseas, received the notice on Feb 7 and immediately informed the disciplinary board that he could not attend,” he told FMT.

“He also informed the Dewan Rakyat Speaker (Johari Abdul) on Feb 4 that he would be unable to attend the Parliament session from Feb 5 to Feb 13 as he is away for a personal matter.”

FMT has reached out to Bersatu disciplinary board chairman Radzi Manan for comment.

Hamzah was summoned to appear before the board over complaints alleging attempts to sabotage the party’s 2025 annual general assembly and undermine its leadership.

A notice dated Feb 6 said this was the second summons, following an earlier one issued in October last year.

The disciplinary board has also summoned at least six other Bersatu leaders to appear this Thursday.