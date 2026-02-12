Crane crushes roofs of 2 houses after toppling over in Kuching

Two houses in Kuching have been declared unsafe for occupation after a crane toppled onto its side today. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The roofs of two double-storey semi-detached houses in Kuching were crushed when a crane toppled onto its side today.

No injuries were reported in the 8.30am incident at Taman Woodlands Stutong, The Borneo Post reported.

The telescopic crawler crane, with its boom fully extended, was operating at a nearby construction site.

Both houses sustained severe damage to their roofs and car porches and have been declared unsafe for occupation.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.