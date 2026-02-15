Sarawak must get expert help to go high-tech, says Abang Jo

Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg said its success in producing AI-powered chips proved the state’s capability in the semiconductor industry.

(Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak must expand strategic cooperation with experts within and outside the country to shift towards being a designer and creator of high-value technology, says Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg.

“The path towards becoming a technology creator is not easy, and requires many experts and high research and development costs,” he said in a Chinese New Year message today, Bernama reported.

Abang Johari said Sarawak’s early success through SMD Semiconductor in producing gallium nitride compound chips powered by artificial intelligence (AI) proved the state’s capability to move forward in the semiconductor industry value chain.

He said collaboration with a company in the UK had enabled research to be conducted in Cardiff, resulting in the chips being used in AI devices – the first AI-based device developed entirely with Sarawakian expertise.

Abang Johari said a memorandum of understanding was also signed between SMD Semiconductor, Yayasan Sarawak and the University of Bristol to strengthen collaboration in research, technology development and human capital development.