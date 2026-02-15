200 Penang families moved for waterfront redevelopment

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow (centre) with a display of the proposed redevelopment of a site at Weld Quay in George Town. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : More than 200 squatter families who have lived for three generations at Weld Quay in George Town, Penang, have been moved to make way for a major redevelopment covering about 5.26 hectares.

The families were relocated from their homes at Weld Quay to the newly built Cecil Residency, an apartment complex built by a subsidiary of the Penang Development Corporation on Gat Lebuh Cecil, Bernama reported.

Cecil Residency is a 24-storey apartment block designed to provide 348 affordable homes for local people displaced by urban renewal.

Chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the Weld Quay site is now being prepared for a mixed development that will take five years to complete. Of this total, about 4.9 hectares are state land, while the remaining land belongs to PDC, according to Buletin Mutiara.

In an engagement session in Bayan Lepas, he said the relocation was carried out by PDC, and the developer appointed to redevelop the site would have to pay back the costs of relocation to PDC.

Chow said this would be an advantage for any firm that won the contract, as they would not have to manage the moving process themselves.

Four companies have already bought tender documents for the project, priced at RM5,000 each. Local and international firms have until March 26 to submit their final bids for the land.

Chow encouraged bidders to offer more than the minimum price for the land set by PDC, including extra guaranteed payments, to raise the project’s overall value.

He also said the site falls within the Unesco World Heritage Site, which means strict rules will apply to any new buildings, such as a height limit of 18m to ensure the city’s historic skyline is protected.

The development will be connected to the city centre and Penang Bridge, with a new LRT station planned for the area.