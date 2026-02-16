Hindu temple committee seeks 6-month freeze on demolition of ‘illegal’ temples

The National Hindu Temple Steering Committee intends to classify temples into four categories, according to their legal status.

PETALING JAYA : The National Hindu Temple Steering Committee has called on the government to impose a six-month moratorium on the demolition of Hindu temples allegedly erected without proper authorisation.

The committee, which met for the first time today, said a temporary pause would allow proper verification, engagement and solutions to be explored, helping to prevent unnecessary tension and ensure orderly administration.

“Where removal is unavoidable, proper religious rites must first be conducted for the relocation of the deities in accordance with established religious practices before any demolition takes place.

“The committee is prepared to assist authorities in coordinating these processes so that they are carried out respectfully and peacefully,” it said in a statement.

The committee was formed through a joint initiative by the Malaysia Hindu Sangam and the Malaysian Indian Congress, with support from Hindu NGOs and civil society groups.

The committee also urged enforcement agencies to act with cultural and religious sensitivity, noting that temples are not merely physical structures but sacred places of worship for the community.

It said it will undertake a structured six-month temple land regularisation initiative aimed at identifying practical solutions for affected temples.

As part of this process, temples will be required to submit information relating to their land and administrative status.

“Based on verified data, temples will be classified into four categories, according to their legal status.

“The committee will then visit and engage affected temples directly, working with stakeholders and authorities to resolve issues through lawful and constructive means,” added the committee.

Their statement comes amid growing concerns over Hindu temples facing land tenure and regulatory challenges nationwide, prompting the committee to hold its inaugural meeting today.

The committee said that many of these temples pre-date modern planning and land administration frameworks, resulting in legal and administrative complexities that require careful, lawful and humane resolution.

Last week, police arrested four men who allegedly demolished part of a temple in Rawang, Selangor. A backhoe was seized.

Investigations found that the suspects had done so without consulting the temple management or informing local authorities.