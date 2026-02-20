Azam files defamation suit against Bloomberg

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki maintains that the allegations in a Bloomberg article involving him are ‘baseless’.

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki has filed a defamation suit against Bloomberg over a recent article he claims is defamatory.

Law firm Zain Megat & Murad said they officially submitted a writ of summons and statement of claim to the Kuala Lumpur High Court today.

The civil action seeks appropriate damages as well as permanent injunctive relief, with Azam maintaining that the allegations published by Bloomberg are “baseless”.

“This legal action has been initiated to vindicate my client’s reputation,” the statement read.

On Feb 12, Azam threatened legal action against Bloomberg, seeking RM100 million in damages over its report alleging that he holds 17.7 million shares in a financial services company.

Zain Megat & Murad said the reporting, suggestions, and insinuations contained in the article were “libellous, irresponsible, and seriously misleading,” and had caused serious injury not only to Azam but also to the dignity, credibility, and institutional integrity of his office.

