PAS spiritual leader undergoes heart procedure

PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin had received treatment at Hospital Tuanku Fauziah in Perlis before being transferred to Penang Hospital.

GEORGE TOWN : PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin has undergone a stenting procedure at Penang Hospital, but will need to be warded for a few more days.

His daughter Husna told FMT her 87-year-old father’s heart is “very weak”.

“He also needs to undergo dialysis as he has kidney problems,” she said.

She said that depending on his condition, Hashim would remain warded.

“But if his condition stabilises, God willing, he would be allowed to go home.”

Husna had previously revealed on TikTok that Hashim needed to undergo a right femoral artery stenting procedure at the hospital.

In a separate video, Husna said Hashim had repeatedly requested to return home and rest.

Hashim’s official Facebook page, and PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden have asked the public to pray for his recovery.

Hashim was appointed as PAS’s fourth spiritual leader on Oct 10, 2016 by the party’s ulama council following the passing of Haron Din on Sept 16 the same year.