PAS leadership did not ignore Perlis MB issue, says ulama chief

PETALING JAYA : PAS ulama chief Ahmad Yahaya said the party has been acting on the Perlis menteri besar issue, dismissing a claim by the party’s spiritual leader, Hashim Jasin, that nothing had been done to address it.

Ahmad said the PAS central committee, notably party president Abdul Hadi Awang, had been looking into the issue, and that appropriate action had been taken.

He said the party had been conducting investigations, providing advice, and monitoring the direction of Perlis PAS and the state government, in accordance with the party’s policy.

These processes were not only carried out in Perlis, but also in other PAS-led states such as Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“Everything was done internally and carefully to ensure (the state) government’s stability and party unity,” he said in a Facebook post.

“What is obvious (here) is that even if there were ‘flaws and inadequacies’ in Perlis, we felt it should have never gone to the point where the menteri besar was toppled, especially when the election is nearing.

“This matter should have been left to the PAS central committee to decide and act upon in order to safeguard the interests of all parties.”

Ahmad called upon all quarters to avoid slander, respect party discipline, and give way to the ongoing investigation in the Perlis menteri besar fiasco.

Earlier today, Hashim revealed that an internal issue involving former menteri besar Shukri Ramli was first brought to the attention of the PAS central committee three years ago.

He said he had reported the matter, which he called unwarranted, to the party leadership, including the president. However, there had been no further action taken since, according to an Utusan Malaysia report.

Three PAS assemblymen – Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Saad Seman (Chuping) – had their memberships terminated on Dec 24, 2025, after they allegedly signed statutory declarations withdrawing their support for Shukri.

Shukri eventually resigned and was succeeded by Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah of Bersatu.

On Feb 1, PAS’s syura council said it had accepted the applications of the three assemblymen to have their party memberships reinstated.

However, the council declined to decide on the trio’s appeal as the matter was not within its jurisdiction.