Sanusi denies criticising PAS spiritual leader

PAS election director Sanusi Nor said a video of his speech, which went viral on social media, was selectively edited and did not reflect the full context of the discussion.

PETALING JAYA : PAS election director Sanusi Nor has denied claims he openly criticised the party’s spiritual leader, Hashim Jasin, after a video of his speech went viral on social media.

Sanusi said his remarks were made during an internal party programme aimed at self-reflection and reinforcing members’ understanding of PAS’s struggle.

“There was no attack on anyone. It was just a reflection of ourselves, our members and the PAS leadership,” he told FMT.

The video clip, shared widely on social media, suggested that Sanusi was openly criticising Hashim.

In the video, he was alleged to have said: “Anyone in PAS who does things that harm PAS, cause damage to PAS, take political actions which, even if not prohibited by the party constitution, are not part of the (PAS) group … they are not part of us (PAS members).”

He said the programme, known as Liqa’ ul-Fikri, was designed to discuss current issues and provide core political education for PAS members.

“The programme is not open to the public. You need to attend from start to finish to understand the context,” he said.