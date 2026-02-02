PAS spiritual leader hopes for cooperation after meeting with Umno ulama chief

PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin (right) during the meeting with Umno Ulama Council chairman Dusuki Ahmad (centre) and former PKR member Wan Ji Wan Hussin. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin has expressed hope for possible cooperation with Umno following a meeting with the party’s Ulama Council chairman, Dusuki Ahmad, at his residence.

Hashim said the meeting, which was also attended by former PKR member Wan Ji Wan Hussin, touched on efforts to strengthen Kemas pre-tahfiz kindergartens as well as broader national education policies.

“May the meeting lead to greater cooperation between PAS and Umno in safeguarding the interests of Islam, the Malay community, the National Education Policy, the National Language Policy and others from being dismantled by certain parties.

“This is a shared responsibility. Cooperation among believers must be upheld in whatever form, as required in Islam,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In 2019, Umno and PAS formed Muafakat Nasional to consolidate the Malay-Muslim vote. but it collapsed after PAS joined Bersatu in forming the Perikatan Nasional political coalition that went on to form a new government in 2020.

Several PAS leaders and a few Umno leaders have repeatedly brought up the idea of reviving MN, though this was ultimately rejected by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Hashim said Dusuki had shared Umno leaders’ ongoing efforts to strengthen Kemas pre-tahfiz kindergartens, which he described as consistent with PAS’s long-standing role in early Islamic education.

He also urged the education ministry to review its proposal to allow six-year-old children to enter Year One starting from the 2027 academic session, citing classroom shortages and the proven role of institutions such as Pasti (PAS’s Islamic pre-school network) and Kemas.

Wan Ji told FMT he attended the meeting in his personal capacity and was not representing any political party or organisation.