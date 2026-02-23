Audit report flags 15 federal agencies for misreporting assets

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia was unable to verify cash and bank balances of RM0.75 million as of Dec 31, 2024.

PETALING JAYA : The 2026 Auditor-General’s Report Series 1 has highlighted 15 federal agencies for modified audit opinions due to financial misstatements and irregular transactions.

Of 145 financial statements submitted, 128 received a clean audit while 15 were flagged for concerns ranging from unverified cash balances to misreported assets and unsupported adjustments.

The agencies include the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), the Malaysian Intellectual Property Corporation (MyIPO), Bernama and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

MyIPO was found to have understated its depreciation expenses of RM1.32 million and its provision for employee benefits and special financial aid of RM7.99 million, and did not account for the impairment provision of expired rental deposits of RM2.61 million that had not been received.

Bernama overstated receivables of RM5.75 million from subsidiaries, while unrecorded contributions caused RM4.28 million in cash, cash equivalents and deferred grants to be understated at the end of 2024.

UKM understated student fee revenue of RM19.88 million, overstated investments in controlled entities of RM0.45 million and recorded irregular service, supply and staff expenses. Property and equipment were overstated, while donated facilities were understated.

Earlier, Auditor-General Wan Suraya Wan Radzi said the Auditor-General’s Dashboard system had facilitated recoveries and repayments to the government amounting to RM316.68 million from 2024 to December 2025.

The 15-volume report, tabled in the Dewan Rakyat, covered federal agencies’ financial statements for 2024 and the activities of federal ministries, departments and statutory bodies, as well as state ministries, departments, agencies and state-owned companies.