Bills to split AG, PP roles, limit PM’s term tabled in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR : Bills to separate the roles of the attorney-general and the public prosecutor, and to limit the prime minister’s tenure to two terms, were tabled for their first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said the bills were introduced under the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2026.

“The second reading of both bills is scheduled to take place during the current parliamentary sitting,” Azalina said.

Passing both bills will require a two-thirds majority, meaning that at least 148 of the 222 MPs must vote in favour.