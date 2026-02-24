New initiative strengthens airport vigilance against wildlife smuggling

Malaysia Airports has taken a proactive approach in strengthening airport vigilance through wildlife trafficking awareness training and equipping airport staff with skills to detect and act against potential wildlife crime. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT)

SEPANG : When aviation security officer Norhayati Othman screens luggages at the KL International Airport (KLIA), she focuses on looking for anomalies on the X-ray monitor.

When a bag raises suspicion, it is brought to the boarding gate area where the passenger is identified and asked to open it in the presence of officers from the relevant authorities.

“For instance, if there is reason to believe that there are live animals inside the bag, we will call the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) or the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS),” she told FMT. While security personnel like Norhayati only play a supporting role, they form an integral part of efforts to stamp out wildlife trafficking.

The ‘Eyes at KUL’ initiative

As the modus operandi of wildlife traffickers become more sophisticated, Malaysia Airports is stepping up its efforts to strengthen early detection of such activities.

Participants get to learn various techniques used by traffickers, with reference to local and abroad cases, to enhance staff awareness on potential trafficking. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT)

This is done by equipping not only its own staff but also all other airport personnel with a practical awareness of anomalies and suspicious goings-on.

Through its “Eyes at KUL: Enhancing Frontline Awareness Against Wildlife Trafficking” initiative, Malaysia Airports brings together airport personnel and third-party frontline partners — including check-in agents and baggage handlers — who are often the first to encounter suspicious behaviour or luggage anomalies.

Around 200 frontline personnel participated in the workshop, which is set to expand this year.

Norhayati said the approach enables staff across different areas of the airport to share information, making it easier for frontline personnel to spot suspicious bags and wildlife smuggling methods.

“All of us are screening baggage in different areas. When everyone understands what wildlife trafficking looks like and how concealment is done, we know our responsibilities and how to report it properly,” she said.

Malaysia Airports has emphasised that while enforcement is solely the responsibility of agencies such as AKPS and Perhilitan, combating wildlife trafficking requires collaboration among all parties, which is why this workshop is being conducted to strengthen early detection.

By integrating wildlife trafficking awareness into daily operations, Malaysia Airports aim to reduce opportunities for such activities at the earliest stages while safeguarding KLIA’s reputation as a trusted international gateway.

“This is not a small issue. When smuggling succeeds, it affects the country’s image and our ecosystem. That is why cooperation is important,” Nor Hayati said. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT)

Only the tip of the iceberg

On the broader context, TRAFFIC Southeast Asia Communications Manager Elizabeth John said illegal wildlife trade is a significant but often underestimated problem in Malaysia.

TRAFFIC is a non-governmental organisation that monitors the trade in wild animals and plants, both legal and illegal, across the region.

The organisation’s partnership with Malaysia Airports also ensures that the aviation security and law enforcement have the most current intelligence needed to detect and disrupt smuggling networks operating through national transit hubs.

According to the organisation’s records, close to 12,000 wildlife animals were seized from smuggling attempts via air, implicating Malaysia up to August 2025. At 11,456 specimens, reptiles accounted for the lion’s share of the seizures.

“That is only from cases that have been detected. What goes on underground, that we don’t see, is likely much bigger,” TRAFFIC’s Elizabeth John says. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT)

Given that illegal wildlife trade operates covertly, seizure figures only reflect a fraction of the true scale.

John said programmes such as Eyes at KUL are critical because they place wildlife trafficking firmly in the minds of frontline personnel.

“If you don’t know it’s a problem, you can’t hope to solve it,” she pointed out.

Beyond awareness, such initiatives also improve coordination among different units at the airport.

“Officers learn who to report to, which section can take action, making collaboration much easier,” she said, adding that this increases the likelihood of early detection.

She stressed that technology alone is insufficient.

“You can’t just depend on scanning. Being alert and vigilant — noticing odours, movement, wet boxes — these simple things can lead to detection,” she said.



Why this initiative matters

By equipping frontline staff with practical knowledge and clear reporting pathways, Malaysia Airports aims to strengthen vigilance across the entire airport ecosystem, while respecting enforcement boundaries.

An Immigration Department officer who wanted to be known only as Lorell said the workshops she attended helped her to understand the basics of wildlife trafficking and the types of travellers who may be involved, something she previously had “zero knowledge” about.

“Before attending this course, I really had no knowledge at all about wildlife trafficking. Having gone through the training, I now understand what to look out for and feel more confident identifying passengers who seem suspicious.”

This initiative also reflects Malaysia Airports’ broader commitment to sustainability, ethical operations and adherence to global aviation standards, positioning KLIA as a responsible transit hub that actively supports national and international conservation efforts.

As John puts it, tackling wildlife trafficking is, ultimately, a collective responsibility.

“Everything starts with demand. When people stop buying, traffickers will stop trading,” she added.

Malaysia Airports is committed to tackling illegal wildlife trafficking and while enforcement is led by partner agencies, they stressed that the frontline teams play a critical role by identifying suspicious activity early, helping to safeguard Malaysia’s reputation and supporting national and global conservation efforts.

“Through this training, we are equipping our staff and airport partners with the knowledge to recognise potential risks and respond appropriately, as awareness and vigilance remain our first line of defence in keeping our airports safe and secure.

Protecting wildlife also aligns with our broader sustainability goals, and by embedding this awareness into our daily operations, Malaysia Airports demonstrates that world-class service goes hand-in-hand with ethical and responsible practices, ” it said.