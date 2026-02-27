Bukit Aman probing alleged plot to overthrow govt

The case is being probed under Section 124B of the Penal Code, which criminalises actions detrimental to parliamentary democracy. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bukit Aman is investigating allegations of an attempt to overthrow the government and threaten national stability, based on a report received yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said the probe was being carried out by Bukit Aman’s classified crimes unit or D5 under Section 124B of the Penal Code, which criminalises actions detrimental to parliamentary democracy.

“The allegations involve an influential local figure acting in coordination with an international media agency,” Khalid said in a statement.

He did not name the individual or media agency purportedly involved.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the public is advised not to speculate while the police complete their probe,” Khalid added.