Kelana Jaya LRT line disrupted again

PETALING JAYA : The Kelana Jaya LRT line is experiencing another disruption to its services due to a technical issue, says its operator Rapid KL.

In a statement, it said an LRT train was withdrawn from service at the Kelana Jaya station due to the technical fault, delaying services.

“This will result in temporary changes to train frequency, which will be automatically adjusted. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said Rapid KL.

The Kelana Jaya LRT line experienced multiple disruptions during peak hour this week, causing delays to commuters.

On Tuesday, transport minister Loke Siew Fook ordered public transport operator Prasarana Sdn Bhd to explain the disruptions and submit a recovery action plan.

He also instructed the Land Public Transport Agency, or Apad, to investigate the incidents and take action against Prasarana if operational lapses are confirmed.