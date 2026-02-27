Kelana Jaya LRT to get 26 new trains by 2028

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said that the procurement of new train sets is part of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd’s strategy to replace its ageing Bombardier 818 Series trains.

PETALING JAYA : The Kelana Jaya LRT line, which has suffered The Kelana Jaya LRT line, which has suffered recent disruptions , will have 26 new train sets which are expected to arrive by 2028, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said today.

He said the new trains sets will ‘stabilise the ageing Bombardier 818 Series trains’ currently in service. He said the last of the new ‘additional vehicle train sets’ began service last year.

The new trains will be supplied by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, the world’s largest rolling stock manufacturer, which has a plant in Batu Gajah, Perak,

On Tuesday, Loke directed RapidKL owner Prasarana Malaysia to explain the series of service disruptions on the Kelana Jaya line since the start of Ramadan and to outline an action plan to prevent a recurrence.

He said today that among Prasarana’s stategies was early procurement of additional spare parts. Speaking after chairing a post-Cabinet meeting with his ministry, Loke said he had also advised the management to be more proactive in its maintenance strategies and information delivery so that issues involving the Bombardier 818 train sets would not overshadow improvements made over the past three years.

“I emphasised to them that maintenance work cannot be compromised,” he added.

The purchase of the 26 new trains for the Kelana Jaya line was provided for in a RM1 billion allocation in the 2026 federal budget.