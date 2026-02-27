No service disruption despite LRT train removal, says Rapid Rail

Earlier today, Rapid KL said the Kelana Jaya LRT Line was experiencing another service disruption after a train was withdrawn because of a technical fault.

PETALING JAYA : Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd has denied any service disruption on the Kelana Jaya Line this morning, saying the withdrawal of a train is part of standard operational and safety procedures.

Rapid Rail said train services operated according to the scheduled peak-hour frequency, and no unusual congestion was observed at stations or on trains.

In a statement, it explained that trains may be temporarily withdrawn for minor maintenance, including issues with air-conditioning or other onboard systems, to ensure the comfort and safety of passengers, and service quality.

“Importantly, when a train is withdrawn from service, Rapid Rail implements mitigation measures, including deploying replacement trains, if necessary. This ensures that headways are maintained during peak hours and that service reliability is not affected,” it said.

Earlier today, Rapid KL said the Kelana Jaya LRT Line was experiencing another service disruption because of a technical issue.

It said a train had been withdrawn from service because of a technical fault, delaying services.

It had also apologised to commuters for any inconvenience caused.

Rapid Rail, a subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, is responsible for operating rail networks in the Klang Valley under Rapid KL.

“We are committed to safe, reliable, and efficient operations, while continuing to provide accurate information through our official communication channels,” it said.

On Tuesday, transport minister Loke Siew Fook ordered public transport operator Prasarana Malaysia Bhd to explain the disruptions and submit a recovery action plan.

He also instructed the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) to investigate the incidents and take action against Prasarana if operational lapses are confirmed.