MACC looking for 4 of Daim’s children

The four being sought by MACC are (from left) Asnida Abdul Daim, Wira Dani, Amir and Amin. (MACC pics)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is tracking down four children of the late former finance minister Daim Zainuddin to assist in investigations.

They are Daim’s daughter, Asnida, and three sons – Wira Dani, Amir and Amin.

MACC listed their last known residences in a statement but did not disclose further details on the investigations that are ongoing.

It appealed to those with information on their whereabouts to contact the commission.

Daim died at Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya on Nov 13, 2024, at the age of 86.

The former Umno treasurer-general served as finance minister twice, with the first stint from 1984 to 1991 under former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first administration.

He returned for a second term from 1999 to 2001, again under Mahathir, to address economic issues following the Asian financial crisis.

In 2024, MACC seized multiple bank accounts belonging to Daim’s widow, Naimah Abdul Khalid, and their four children.

Eighteen companies linked to them, including Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd and Selidik Jaya Sdn Bhd, were also seized.

Naimah is standing trial on a charge of failing to comply with the terms of an asset declaration notice issued by MACC.

Daim had been accused of committing the same offence, but the charge was dropped after his passing.