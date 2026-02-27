MACC to probe UKM over financial irregularities flagged by A-G

Bukit Aman is also investigating the allegations raised in the A-G’s report, while UKM has an internal probe ongoing. (UKM pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will begin an investigation into alleged financial irregularities and governance issues involving Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) recently flagged by the auditor-general (A-G).

The graft-busters said the preliminary probe would focus on allegations of irregularities in UKM’s financial management, unauthorised fee collections, and revenue that was not properly recorded or accounted for.

MACC said the investigation would be carried out professionally, independently and in accordance with the law, without prejudice to any party.

“Appropriate action will be taken should evidence of offences under the MACC Act 2009 or other relevant laws be established,” it said in a statement.

The A-G’s report released on Feb 23 stated that some RM50.74 million in student fees was collected by an “unauthorised entity” named Koperasi B-5-1788 for the university’s master of education and postgraduate diploma in education programmes.

The collection was deemed invalid as UKM did not obtain the finance ministry’s approval for an agreement between the varsity and the cooperative for the latter to collect the fees.

The report said the agreement was only approved at the university management meeting level and signed by a former vice-chancellor, who did not have the authority under UKM’s constitution to approve such deals.

The report also found that fee revenue amounting to RM32.36 million was not fully accounted for.

Bukit Aman is also investigating the matter, according to deputy higher education minister Adam Adli, while UKM has an internal probe ongoing.

The university also said that immediate corrective measures had been taken, including halting the collection of revenue by unauthorised parties.