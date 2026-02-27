Muda party polls set for March 14, nominations close tonight

Set up in 2020 by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Muda positions itself as youth-centric.

PETALING JAYA : Muda’s long-delayed internal elections will be held on March 14, with nominations closing later tonight.

Muda information chief Leben Siddharth confirmed the schedule, saying, “The nomination notice was announced on Feb 12, and today is the final day for submissions, which will close at 9pm.”

The party polls have been repeatedly postponed since Muda’s plans to hold them were announced more than a year ago.

On Dec 9, 2024, acting president Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz said the polls would be held in the second quarter of 2025, describing the exercise as a key step in demonstrating the party’s commitment to democratic principles.

Amira said the elections will be conducted in stages, starting at the parliamentary division level in each state before moving to central-level polls, with 25 key positions up for contest.

The party’s election director, VKK Rajasekaran Teagarajan, known as VKK Raja, has been tasked with ensuring all procedures comply with the party’s constitution, with support from the Registrar of Societies and legal advisers.

Muda was set up in 2020 with Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman elected as the president. He stepped down in 2023 after he was charged with corruption and money laundering. Following his acquittal, he declined the party’s offer to resume his role.