Penang councillor Fahmi to carry on in exco, says CM

GEORGE TOWN : Penang executive councillor Fahmi Zainol will continue performing his official duties despite being charged in court earlier today with domestic abuse, chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

Chow said Fahmi remains innocent until proven guilty.

“We only came to know (about the charge) this afternoon. Since he is already (charged) in court, we (state exco) cannot be acting above the court,” he told reporters when asked whether the state executive council would ask Fahmi to resign or take a leave of absence pending the court proceedings.

Fahmi, who oversees the agrotechnology and food security, and cooperatives development portfolios, was charged with causing hurt to his wife, Nur Hidayah Abd Jabar, at their home in Bayan Lepas on Feb 22. He pleaded not guilty.

The Pantai Jerejak assemblyman was granted bail of RM2,000. The court fixed April 28 for case mention and document submission.