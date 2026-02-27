Rapid Rail issued RM100,000 compound over fatal Subang depot crash

Apad said Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd failed to follow maintenance guidelines, resulting in a fatal crash at its Subang depot on Dec 12, 2024. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) has issued a RM100,000 compound notice to Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd over a fatal crash at its Subang depot in December 2024.

Apad said the penalty, imposed under Section 101(7)(e) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010, follows an investigation into the 3.36am incident on Dec 12 that year, when a shunting locomotive malfunctioned.

It said the malfunction was caused by non-compliance with maintenance guidelines set by the original equipment manufacturer, causing a collision with a vehicle known as Speeder 3.

“The accident resulted in the death of one worker, injuries to three others, and serious damage to the Grinder machine, Speeder 3, and the shunting locomotive, with losses estimated at RM574,550,” it said in a statement today.

“Investigations found that Rapid Rail, as a licensed operator, had failed to ensure that its railway tracks and rolling stock were safe for operations, committing an offence under Section 101(7)(e).”

Apad said the safety of land public transport operations is a top priority and must not be compromised under any circumstances.

It said the enforcement action aims to ensure compliance with the law and serves as a reminder to all rail operators to follow technical maintenance standards and provide adequate training to staff.

“This action also considers public interest and accountability to ensure the integrity of the nation’s rail transport system is maintained,” it said.

The agency said it would continue to strengthen monitoring and enforcement to ensure full compliance with legal, operational and safety requirements.