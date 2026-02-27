Relocation of traders put off after Johari’s intervention

The RM125.8 million redevelopment of the Raja Bot market complex was supposed to be have been completed by last October but has been delayed. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has agreed to postpone the relocation of 34 traders from Lorong Haji Hussein in Chow Kit to the Raja Bot market complex following an intervention by Titiwangsa MP Johari Ghani.

DBKL said it had taken note of the views expressed by Johari, who is also the investment, trade and industry minister, regarding the proposed relocation.

“Taking into consideration the views of the minister and the interests of all parties involved, DBKL has agreed to postpone the relocation until the Raja Bot market complex’s redevelopment is fully completed,” it said in a statement.

It said it will ensure that plans to upgrade facilities in the area would be carried out in an orderly and inclusive manner, taking into account the economic sustainability of the traders.

Last week, Johari said although most the traders agreed with the move, they wanted the market complex to be completed first to ensure business continuity.

Previously, issues arose regarding traders at the Chow Kit market who were not ready to relocate over fears of a lack of customers.

In March 2023, law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said the redevelopment of the Raja Bot market complex was expected to be completed in October 2025 at a cost of RM125.8 million.

Johari previously highlighted the slow progress of the redevelopment as a key issue in his Titiwangsa constituency.