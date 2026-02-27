Senior lawyer Anusha Ragvan is new Johor Bar chief

Newly elected Johor Bar chairman Anusha Ragvan (fifth from left) and her committee.

JOHOR BAHRU : Senior lawyer Anusha Ragvan has been elected as chairman of the Johor Bar Committee, the second time a woman is heading the state chapter.

Anusha, who replaces Fadhil Ihsan Mohamad Hassan, garnered 97 votes while her rival, Norhayati Mohamed, obtained 85 votes in the state Bar election for the 2026-2027 term held yesterday.

The last time a woman lawyer headed the committee was for two terms from 2020-2022 when Shahreen Begum was the chairman.

Anusha, a partner at Vin Sa & Ian Law Chamber here, will be incorporated into the Bar Council by virtue of her position as state chairman.

The Bar Council will hold its annual general meeting to elect the new committee next month.

The election also saw nine other lawyers voted to the state Bar committee.