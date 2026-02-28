Ex-hockey star R Ramakrishnan dies

Former hockey star R Ramakrishnan was described by ex-Speedy Tigers head coach Stephen Van Huizen as a ‘legend’ and a gentleman.

KUALA LUMPUR : Former hockey star R Ramakrishnan, who once captained the Malaysian team, died at a hospital in Damansara here today, believed to be from a heart attack. He was 72.

According to a relative, funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Former Speedy Tigers head coach Stephen Van Huizen, who had known Ramakrishnan since the early 1970s, described him as a humble and courteous individual who was always ready to lend a hand.

“It is a great loss because he was one of the hockey legends. Although his name was not often mentioned, he was one of the better players,” he told Bernama.

Ramakrishnan captained the national squad at the 1978 World Cup and competed in two Olympic Games (1972 and 1976), three World Cup campaigns (1973, 1975 and 1978), two Asian Games (1974 and 1978) and four Seap/Sea Games, in addition to various other international tournaments.

After retiring from playing, he coached at various age-group levels, Van Huisen said, describing him as “a good person, a gentleman, and an excellent hockey player”.