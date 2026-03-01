Anwar to table motion condemning US-Israel attack

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has described the joint US-Israel airstrikes as a reckless attempt to sabotage negotiations between Washington and Tehran. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will table a motion in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow condemning the Israel-US attack on Iran, PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said following a PKR leadership council meeting today.

Anwar, who is PKR president, has condemned the joint Israel-US airstrikes, calling it a move that could push the Middle East to the “edge of catastrophe”.

He criticised Israel for initiating the strikes, describing it as a reckless attempt to sabotage ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, and to involve other nations in a conflict that could spiral out of control.

“An immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities is imperative,” he said, calling for the US and Iran to pursue a diplomatic solution.