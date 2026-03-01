BN plans rebrand to be more progressive, inclusive, says Zambry

BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir said the initiative is part of a broader effort to streamline preparations for upcoming elections. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Barisan Nasional (BN) has announced plans to rebrand itself as a more progressive and inclusive coalition following a recent leadership retreat aimed at strengthening unity among its component parties.

BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir said the initiative is part of a broader effort to streamline preparations for upcoming elections, including the Melaka and Johor state polls, as well as the next general election.

Zambry said leaders at the retreat highlighted a shared concern for maintaining national peace and stability, stressing that sensitive issues related to race and religion should be handled with consultation and political wisdom.

“The retreat also emphasised the need to rebrand Barisan Nasional as a coalition that is more progressive and inclusive, continuing balanced, moderate, and consultative politics.

“These reforms should align with the aspirations of today’s citizens without abandoning the coalition’s foundational values and core principles,” he said in a statement.

He added that the leaders want efforts to consolidate BN to be carried out in a structured and disciplined manner that is grounded in current political developments.

Zambry, the higher education minister, said it was also agreed that BN leaders in the government will continue to play a constructive role in supporting the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, ensuring stability, effective governance, and the welfare of the people.

He added that BN is committed to improving past shortcomings and strengthening its leadership.