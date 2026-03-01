PKR suspends Fahmi Zainol from all party positions

Fahmi Zainol pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of causing hurt to his wife at their home on Feb 22. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Fahmi Zainol, the Penang executive councillor accused of domestic abuse, has been suspended from all his positions in PKR until the end of the court case.

The decision was made in a meeting of the party’s central leadership council today, PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said.

She said the party would inform Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow of the suspension. Fahmi, who is assemblyman for Pantai Jerejak, is the state executive councillor for agritechnology and food security.

On Friday, Chow said Fahmi would continue to carry out his duties as executive councillor as he remained innocent until proven guilty.

Fahmi, 35, pleaded not guilty in the Balik Pulau magistrate’s court on Friday to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his wife, Nur Hidayah Abd Jabar, also 35, at their home in Bayan Lepas, at about 10pm on Feb 22.

On Rafizi Ramli

Separately, Fuziah also said PKR took note of Rafizi Ramli’s response to his show-cause letter, and reminded him to comply with the party’s constitution, code of conduct and party discipline to show his loyalty to PKR.

The former PKR deputy president said last night that he would remain a PKR member and serve as Pandan MP until Parliament is dissolved for the 16th general election.

He said he holds the right to make his own plans after Parliament is dissolved, and will no longer be bound by the provisions related to an MP switching parties mid-term.