Tawau Bersatu chief, 16 committee members quit party

PETALING JAYA : Seventeen committee members from Bersatu’s Tawau division, including its chief, announced that they were leaving the party yesterday, citing loss of confidence in party president Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

Former division chief and Supreme Council member Lim Ting Khai said 17 of the 23 committee members had decided to quit Bersatu because of the party’s “prolonged” internal turmoil and its failure to manage differences in opinion.

He said they also objected to the sacking of former deputy president Hamzah Zainudin from the party, which they described as undemocratic and disappointing.

“(Our exit) reflects the stance of the majority of the division’s leadership, which is no longer confident in the party’s current direction,” said Lim in a video posted on Facebook.

Lim’s exit from the party follows a series of resignations by division chiefs after Hamzah’s sacking and growing dissatisfaction with Muhyiddin.

Although there have been claims that the divisions have been dissolved following the resignations, Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali said their departures did not have any bearing on the divisions’ existence.

The party has since begun a restructuring exercise for the vacant divisions and party wings affected by the resignations.