Election rivals or allies? Coalition partners must know, say analysts

Two political analysts say Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional should decide whether to contest the general election as a united front or have a free-for-all. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Analysts say Anwar Ibrahim, as head of the ruling government coalition, should heed a call by DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook to clarify the coalition’s approach ahead of the next general election.

Political scientist Wong Chin Huat said Loke’s demand was reasonable as it would allow Pakatan Harapan’s component parties to begin preparations for the elections.

Anwar, who is PH chairman, heads a governing coalition formed with Barisan Nasional and East Malaysian parties.

Wong said the unity coalition’s stance on collaboration remains unclear, particularly after the Sabah state elections last year when coalition partners Barisan Nasional and PH did not campaign in a united front, unlike Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, and Pahang, where they worked together.

“Clarifying the relationship ahead of the next election is fair to all parties so they can plan in advance,” Wong told FMT.

Lau Zhe Wei of the International Islamic University Malaysia said that an incumbency rule had left certain parties without seats to contest in the 2023 state elections and subsequent by-elections after the 2022 general election as seen in Melaka and Johor, both controlled by BN and Umno.

He said: “Loke wants a clear answer on whether to compete or cooperate in strategising for the coming elections.”

Last week, Loke sought direction from Anwar on the unity coalition’s approach to cooperation in the elections. In an interview with Malaysiakini, Loke said it would be illogical for government coalition parties to work side by side in Parliament but battle each other in state assemblies.

“PH cannot be ambiguous – it has to be one way or the other. If we choose to cooperate, then fight as a united front; if not, then let it be a free-for-all,” he said. “Whatever it is, I believe there must be a clear decision.”

Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah were rivals during the Sabah state assembly elections despite being allies in the coalition federal government.

The next general election must be held no later than February 2028, while the Melaka and Johor state polls must take place by February 2027 and June 2027 respectively.