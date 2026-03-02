Rehab centre meth scandal calls for independent oversight, says expert

Some 47 inmates at a drug rehabilitation centre in Kedah were reported to have been supplied with methamphetamine by staff. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Independent bodies should carry out regular audits and inspections at government-run drug rehabilitation centres, says a criminologist following allegations that staff at such a centre in Kedah had supplied methamphetamine to 47 inmates.

P Sundramoorthy of Universiti Sains Malaysia said responsibility for security, treatment, and administrative oversight was often spread across various departments, creating gaps that allow staff misconduct to go undetected.

The use of independent oversight bodies would create an extra layer of accountability, reducing the likelihood that staff actions are shielded by organisational hierarchy or culture, he said.

Last week, the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission said staff at the National Anti-Drugs Agency centre were liable for misconduct after 47 inmates tested positive for methamphetamine. The commission recommended lodging a police report.

Shankar Durairaja, a senior lecturer at the Enforcement, Leadership, and Management University, said the scale of the incident suggested a systemic failure in security and surveillance, or governance and integrity.

The fact that there was an established supply of drugs within the facility implied coordination, repeated opportunity, and sustained access.

Shankar called for controls to be strengthened, better detection, and a rebuilding or organisational culture grounded in ethics and responsibility.

He suggested using trained inspection teams and technologies like drug scanners and CCTV analytics at access points and within facilities to reduce opportunities for illicit material to enter.

“Even if some personnel were unaware, negligent, or wilfully blind, this incident reflects a significant governance deficit in reporting culture, internal audits, and SOP enforcement,” he said.