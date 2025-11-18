Young Sabahans are watching, and GRS has the edge

From Nurul Anna Mausar

As a young Sabahan who spends a lot of time listening to students, volunteers and friends across the state, one thing is clear – this is the most crowded and chaotic election Sabah has ever seen.

With nearly 600 candidates and more than 20 parties fighting for seats, voters are drowning in promises, flags and slogans.

But beneath all that noise, young voters are surprisingly consistent about one thing – they want stability, and for now, many believe Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is the safest bet.

When I ask people who they are leaning towards, GRS appears more often than any other party or coalition. The reason isn’t romantic or ideological. It’s practical.

“At least we know what we’re getting.”

Sabahans are tired – tired of changes in chief ministers, tired of party-hopping, tired of instability. In a messy election like this, GRS stands out simply because it feels predictable.

People have seen the coalition govern, and even though it has flaws, there is a sense that things will not collapse under its watch.

GRS also benefits from having familiar, steady political figures and a Sabah-centric narrative that is firm but not confrontational with Putrajaya.

For many young people, this balance feels more realistic than dramatic promises of autonomy with no clear plan. But Sabahans are not blind to GRS’s flaws and solid support for the coalition is not the same as fevered excitement. Far from it.

The most common criticism I hear is the recycling of old candidates. Young Sabahans are frustrated by the lack of fresh faces.

They want new leadership, not the same politicians who have been contesting for decades with little to show. Many politicians have a track record of ditching their promises and switching sides at the drop of a hat.

That’s why the candidacy of husband-and-wife duo, former Dewan Rakyat speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia and Diana Diego @ Yusrina Sufiana, in Pintasan and Sekong, respectively, angered many youths.

To them, it symbolised political entitlement, exactly the kind of behaviour Sabahans want to move away from.

And of course, fundamental issues remain unresolved – water supply, rural roads, Sabah IC concerns, and the crushing cost of living. Stability is good, but stability without progress becomes complacency.

So will youth votes even matter? More than ever, I say.

This election will be decided in mixed urban seats and Kadazandusun Murut-majority areas, where young voters form a massive bloc. These voters are sensitive to candidate quality, and they will punish any party that repeats old mistakes.

Here’s what I’m hearing on the ground:

Warisan still has emotional supporters, especially those who believe the party fought hardest for Sabah rights. But the momentum is weaker than before with internal fractures to the fore. Many youths feel Warisan has lost its spark.

Barisan Nasional-Umno still has machinery and money, but not the dominance it once enjoyed when it wielded federal power. Among young voters, the party’s appeal is minimal. Indeed, young Sabahans see it as part of the past, not the future.

Smaller local parties like Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat, and Parti Impian Sabah are enthusiastic, but they risk cannibalising each other and losing their deposits.

Fragmentation helps no one except the bigger coalition that benefits from split votes. In a multi-cornered fight, even a 2-3% swing can decide the winner. Youth voters control that swing.

Ultimately, GRS enters this race with the clearest structure and widest statewide reach. It’s not exciting, but it is stable. Its cooperation with the federal government makes development smoother, and its local components still carry a strong Sabah identity.

In a sea of slogans and new party logos, GRS offers something simple – predictability.

In a state long hurt by political turbulence, that matters. But voters want more than just calm waters. They want a government that listens, reforms and brings in new blood. They want to restore the imbalance and injustices of the past.

From Inanam to Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu to Keningau, one message keeps appearing – Sabahans want change, but not chaos.

They want leaders who show merit, not entitlement. They want stability, but not stagnation.

GRS may hold the upper hand in this election, but young voters are watching closely. And they are sending a clear warning – deliver, reform and renew or risk losing the next generation entirely.

Nurul Anna Mausar is a Sabahan law student, youth activist and FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.