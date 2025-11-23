You can’t sack them, but you can stop the lie

Malaysia has been told it cannot interfere in the affairs of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

The youth and sports minister, Hannah Yeoh, has warned that dismissing FAM officials would violate Fifa’s statutes and risk suspension. The AFC has echoed that warning.

Those cautions are not false. They are incomplete.

The ministry cannot lawfully remove an elected FAM executive.

Yet it has frozen additional funding, changed the vetting rules, tightened oversight through the national sports council, and demanded monthly accounting.

Non-interference, it turns out, has its limits.

When a minister can choke an organisation’s finances, redesign its processes and publicly strip it of support, she has intervened in everything that matters.

To insist this is not interference while exercising these powers is to mistake form for function.

Far more concerning is where the alleged criminal elements were punted: to the home ministry.

The falsified documents — which FAM itself later admitted had been altered to meet eligibility rules — the improbable ancestry claims, the rapid citizenship processing and the involvement of licensed agents did not originate in the home ministry.

They happened inside a sports ecosystem that sits under the sports commissioner, an official answerable to the youth and sports ministry.

Referring the matter away is not prudence. It is outsourcing responsibility.

Who should act?

The sports commissioner can lodge police reports. He can refer evidence to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). He can open administrative inquiries under sports law.

Under Section 12 of the Sports Development Act, the sports commissioner has the power to demand documents, compel disclosure of information and summon any person deemed necessary to fulfil his functions.

These are not symbolic powers. They are statutory authority, and they exist precisely for moments like this.

Handing the file back to the same ministry that issued a deeply disturbing explanation is not a step toward resolution — it is an invitation to delay and obfuscation.

A prior report was classified NFA after the home minister Saifuddin Nasution’s parliamentary statements. Repeat that route and the mess will fall asleep again in someone’s inbox.

Meanwhile, the so-called independent committee announced by FAM, headed by former chief justice Rauf Sharif, carries no statutory authority.

Unlike a body created by Parliament, it cannot subpoena documents, force testimony or enforce compliance. It is advisory theatre, not legal oversight.

This is not a technical dispute. It is an institutional failing.

When every authority gives the same non-result, the issue isn’t the law. It’s how those in power are — or are not — using it.

Oversight is not interference

There is a myth in play: that any scrutiny of FAM equals forbidden interference. That is false.

Parliament can summon witnesses. MPs can demand briefings. Committees can request documents.

These actions do not replace FAM’s internal governance. They do not dictate the association’s elections.

They do, however, exercise the legislature’s duty to safeguard national institutions that use public funds, wear the national crest and represent Malaysia overseas.

If FAM refuses to appear, refusal itself is instructive. If the ministry blocks Parliament from asking questions under the pretext of protecting relations with Fifa, that too is revealing.

Such a block is not about football regulation. It is about sheltering people.

How does shielding officials protect people? It preserves incumbency and power. It delays disclosure of evidence.

It protects intermediaries and agents who may hold political or financial ties.

It prevents cross-examination that might reveal who signed documents, who certified fluency or residency, and who expedited passports.

It preserves the status quo by denying testimony that could trigger criminal probes or administrative sanctions.

In short, blocking oversight keeps lines of accountability blurred and shields those with the most to lose.

Law, politics and the moral duty

There are clear legal pathways for action that do not contravene

Fifa’s independence rules. The sports commissioner’s remit exists precisely to ensure sport abides by national law.

The MACC’s remit exists to investigate corruption. The police can investigate forgery.

These are domestic tools that respect both Malaysian sovereignty and international obligations.

Politically, the government faces a choice: defend the letter of an international statute or defend the spirit of public stewardship.

You cannot do both by hiding behind technicalities. Freezing funds while refusing to demand sworn explanations looks like punishment without accountability.

It looks like performance. It looks like politics.

The government allocated RM30 million, with promises that spending would be monitored and made transparent.

Three years ago, the minister herself pledged that all allocations would be published for public scrutiny.

Yet as the scandal deepens, no detailed accounting has emerged — not on salaries, agents’ fees, legal costs or the foreign professionals engaged.

Freezing funds without revealing how past funds were used is not accountability. It is selective silence.

Morally, the issue is simple. A nation that preaches integrity abroad must practise it at home.

Integrity is not a brand to be displayed at conferences. It is the practice of holding institutions to account when they fall short.

If public institutions were used to legitimise a falsehood, the response must be investigation, transparency and, if warranted, prosecution. Anything less is consent.

The cost of fear

Fear of Fifa sanctions is real. History shows that governmental meddling in football can invite suspension, with wide consequences for youth programmes, women’s teams and development structures.

But that fear cannot be a licence to tolerate fraud. If the priority is to avoid international sanctions by burying evidence, then Malaysia has already compromised its sovereignty.

A government that protects reputations over the rule of law protects people — only the wrong people.

The country has a chance to show leadership by using legitimate, domestic channels to investigate and to act with speed and transparency.

The moment for careful wording is over. The moment for careful process is now.

Fifa has named names, issued fines and ordered that criminal authorities in Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, the Netherlands and Spain be notified, stating that the acts in question constituted forgery and therefore a criminal offence.

International attention is not an excuse to pause accountability. It is a reason to accelerate it.

The minister is correct that she cannot sack FAM’s leaders without courting Fifa’s wrath. But she can insist on answers.

She can insist that the sports commissioner do his duty. She can demand that the MACC review potential corruption.

She can present the right facts to Parliament. She can make public the timeline of decisions and approvals.

These steps do not usurp FAM’s independence. They reinforce the fact that independence does not equal impunity.

If the goal is to restore public confidence, start with transparency: summon the officials, require sworn statements, publish the evidence that institutions will otherwise hide behind diplomatic caution.

This is not merely a sporting scandal. It is a governance test. It reveals whether Malaysian institutions defend the law or defend patrons.

It tests whether the mechanisms of oversight are merely theatrical props or working tools.

A country that cannot face the truth about itself has already begun to lose itself.

The real danger is not a Fifa suspension. It is the erosion of a civic contract: that those who serve the public will be held to account.

That is the ledger that matters more than trophies and more than temporary prestige.

Do not mistake caution for courage. Do not let technicality trump duty.

If Malaysia wants to be taken seriously on the world stage, it must first be serious at home.

The path is clear. It requires little that is dramatic and much that is ordinary: work, transparency and the political will to let institutions do their jobs.

That is how you stop the lie.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.