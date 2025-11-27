Loke must not compromise on public safety

The 48-hour ultimatum issued to transport minister Loke Siew Fook, as reported in The Vibes on Nov 19, is shocking, unacceptable, and must be firmly rejected.

Public safety is not up for negotiation.

Lorry operators and drivers’ associations should not pressure the government into relaxing enforcement, reducing fines, or diluting existing laws designed to protect Malaysians.

The proposals contained in the memorandum, especially the call to reduce penalties for overloaded and non-compliant vehicles, are indefensible.

The members of the lorry owners and operators’ association are not new; they are seasoned players in the transport industry.

They are fully aware of vehicle design, axle-load limits, permissible tonnage, maintenance standards, and safety regulations, as well as the consequences of violating the Road Transport Act 1987.

That Act exists for one purpose: to ensure safer roads for all.

Over the years, it has been strengthened, including through amendments made in 2020 to the Road Transport Act 1987, which introduced “Kejara” (short for “Kesalahan Jalanraya”).

Kejara, a demerit point system for traffic offences, was designed to impose heavier penalties for serious violations, but has yet to be fully implemented.

Yet, despite knowing the amendment’s objectives, some lorry owners and operators continue to ignore the law, knowingly endangering the lives of other road users.

An opportunity for lorry drivers

Lorry drivers’ associations should distance themselves from this memorandum, which clearly reflects the interests of irresponsible owners and lorry operators.

For far too long, drivers have been used as scapegoats and pressured to act defiantly on behalf of profit-seeking bosses.

That practice must end.

Drivers should instead support stronger enforcement against overloading and use this opportunity to send clear messages to their bosses — demanding better working conditions, better wages, improved benefits, and reasonable driving hours.

They must no longer be complicit in executing unsafe practices that put their own lives, and the lives of others, at risk.

Overloading isn’t a minor offence

An overloaded lorry is a lethal weapon on the road.

A 30-tonner at high-speed acquires considerable momentum, and would require a longer braking distance. It is also more susceptible to mechanical failure, and can easily overturn due to a higher centre of gravity.

These dangers are not theoretical — they are well documented and have contributed to countless fatal accidents on Malaysian roads and highways.

When a 30-tonner or heavier vehicle loses control, the consequences extend far beyond the driver.

Innocent motorists and families become victims of preventable tragedies.

Numerous statistics have shown the high number of Malaysians killed or seriously injured in road accidents involving overloaded or non-compliant lorries.

Hidden cost: road damage

Beyond the unnecessary road tragedies and human toll, overloaded lorries cause immense damage to public infrastructure and properties.

They accelerate the deterioration of road surfaces, cause untold damage, create potholes, and impose unnecessary stress on bridges, driving up maintenance costs that taxpayers must bear.

Malaysia already spends billions annually on road repairs and maintenance.

Allowing overloading to persist will only worsen this financial burden and the loss of more innocent lives.

While lorry operators profit from carrying more or heavier loads, the public pays the price.

Government must stand firm

No industry — especially one with a track record of safety violations, should be allowed to dictate government administration and enforcement policy through demonstrations or political threats.

The government must uphold public interest and continue with robust enforcement, while putting together a sound plan to shift long distance cargo movements from road to rail.

This is now more crucial than ever.

Reducing fines, relaxing penalties, or offering exemptions will only encourage rogue operators to continue breaking our laws, placing profit above human lives.

Instead, the transport ministry should prioritise strengthening and fully activate the Kejara demerit point system.

This is one of the most effective mechanisms available to ensure accountability, consistency and compliance with road safety laws.

Accepting their memorandum means we allow them to roam freely on our roads and highways, endangering our precious lives.

