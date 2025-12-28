470kg WWII bomb removed in Belgrade

Serbian bomb disposal experts removing the AN-M44 bomb from a construction site in the Serbian capital. (AFP pic)

BELGRADE : A 470kg (1,000-pound) World War II aerial bomb was safely removed on Sunday from a construction site in a central district of Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, police said.

The US-made AN-M44 bomb was used during Allied air raids on German positions during the liberation of Belgrade from Nazi occupation in 1944.

Ahead of the bomb’s removal, the site, which is near a residential area and a shopping mall, underwent detailed reconnaissance “to ensure safe conditions,” police said.

Residents were also told to remove vehicles and leave their homes if possible.

The bomb was transported to an army arms training ground 180km (110 miles) from Belgrade, where it will be destroyed in the coming days.

Several unexploded bombs dating back to past wars have been discovered in Serbia in recent years, all of which were safely removed without detonating.

In September 2024, a century-old artillery shell weighing nearly 300kg (660 pounds) was cleared from a construction site near the Serbian parliament in Belgrade.

Earlier that year, in April, a large bomb from the 1999 Nato bombing campaign was found in Nis, southern Serbia.

In 2021, a 242kg (530-pound) World War II bomb was also removed from a construction site in a Belgrade suburb.