Water, nature, mobility: elements to be considered in urban renewal

From Ratna Delia Octaviana

As the monsoon season begins, Malaysians brace for flooded streets, delayed journeys, and the anxiety of watching water rise towards homes and businesses.

During this time, the Urban Renewal Bill – which will significantly impact whether older districts will address past vulnerabilities or be reimagined to withstand future climate risks – might be raised in Parliament.

The urgency of redevelopment

Malaysia’s cities are facing multiple pressures, including unpredictable rainfall, rising temperatures, ageing drainage systems, congestion, and a shortage of quality public spaces.

These issues are interconnected, as a flooded intersection can affect a parent with a stroller, an elderly resident at risk of falling, a worker arriving late, and a hawker losing income. Intervention in quality transport planning and design is pivotal to enhance the quality of living in Malaysia’s cities.

Historically, flood responses have leaned on grey infrastructure – floodwalls, larger drains, concrete structures, and pumping stations. While these solutions can be crucial, they often treat symptoms rather than address root causes.

Many neighbourhoods were built to divert water quickly, not to coexist with it. As rainfall increases and urbanisation expands, relying solely on this model becomes increasingly expensive, ineffective, and challenging to maintain.

By continuing to focus on concrete solutions, we risk merely reacting to past storms rather than preparing for future challenges.

Redevelopment presents a promising alternative. In states such as Penang, Johor, Selangor, and Sarawak, renewing older neighbourhoods allows planners to incorporate resilience from the outset.

Streets can be designed to slow and store stormwater, parks can serve as temporary retention basins, and shaded, walkable routes can enhance daily life. In this context, resilience can guide the development of healthier, more vibrant communities.

Keys to liveable, resilient towns

According to Denmark-based architecture and engineering consultancy Ramboll, real resilience arises from rethinking three vital elements: water, nature, and mobility.

With climate change leading to heavier rainfall, the goal should shift from blocking every drop to managing it effectively. Cities globally are using wetlands, restored rivers, detention parks, and cloudburst streets to manage stormwater during intense rain and quickly return areas to everyday use.

These systems are practical and cost-effective, significantly reducing flood risk, alleviating pressure on ageing drainage systems, and enhancing public spaces.

Nature: green spaces as infrastructure

Trees, parks, and green connectors should be viewed as essential infrastructure rather than mere amenities. In a changing climate, shaded street trees alleviate heat stress, while green corridors provide cooling effects and support biodiversity.

Parks and open spaces designed to manage stormwater can protect nearby homes and businesses, improve mental health, encourage outdoor activities, and make towns more appealing for living and investment.

Mobility: ensuring safe, accessible streets

When designing an integrated master plan that’s resilient to flooding, the transport infrastructure must address several key aspects. These include elevating essential transport routes, incorporating car parks that can temporarily store floodwater, and utilising smart technology to provide early warnings about flood events.

Street design influences how people move and how towns respond to heat and storms. Shaded paths, covered links, and cycling lanes reduce car dependency while providing shelter during downpours.

Features like permeable surfaces and planting strips allow water to infiltrate or flow safely, preventing pooling and overwhelming drains. An integrated approach to managing water, nature, and mobility makes neighbourhoods more navigable and prepares them better for future floods and heatwaves.

Insight from Sibu

The Sibu Cloudburst Masterplan and the Bukit Assek Urban Redevelopment Masterplan offer early examples of how these principles can be implemented in Malaysia.

Ramboll was appointed by the Sarawak government in 2023 to conduct a flood risk assessment for the area, and subsequently develop a conceptual and schematic masterplan and design options, including the redevelopment of the Bukit Assek area in Sibu city.

The team carried out multiple visits to understand the context and sensitivity of the site. Though still conceptual, they illustrate the potential of integrating water, nature, mobility, and public space into a cohesive system.

Three wetlands in Sibu serve as natural sponges, temporarily holding stormwater and releasing it gradually over time. These wetlands are connected through blue-green corridors that create shaded walking paths, reconnecting neighbourhoods with waterways.

At the street level, cloudburst streets are designed to channel excess water towards the wetlands during storms, while serving as comfortable routes for pedestrians and cyclists on dry days.

This approach leads to cooler, more walkable streets, better-connected neighbourhoods, and a framework where water management becomes an integral aspect of urban design, benefitting residents, businesses, and investors alike.

A reset for Malaysia

As the monsoon season approaches, the focus often shifts to immediate emergency responses. However, the Urban Renewal Bill poses a critical opportunity for Malaysia.

It invites a decision on whether renewal will simply replace what exists or fundamentally reimagine how towns adapt to a changing climate and the potential risks ahead. Reimagining this strategy could establish a more resilient and sustainable future for Malaysian cities.

Ratna Delia Octaviana is an associate director for urban planning, water infrastructure and climate adaptation at Ramboll.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.