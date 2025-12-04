Uni should be a place where diversity is embraced, not censored

In a recent circular, a public university has outlined what it considers permissible cultural performances that can be held at its campus.

The circular dictated, among others, that mixed-gender performances be barred; performers must be dressed modestly, in line with religious values; and that only women be allowed to view performances by female entertainers.

The circular also stipulated the kind of music allowed — it must not be “too noisy”, and it should incorporate elements of science and technology.

This circular has since received a lot of brickbats. Critics are crying foul at the idea of controlling arts and culture from a specific religious perspective.

Here, I wish to dwell on the issue of what “university” means to me and, secondly, what a cultural performance should entail and its role in nation building.

Finally, I will touch on our current practice on cultural performances and how it differs drastically from the circular issued by this university.

First and foremost, I wish to clarify that this is not an attempt to put down the university for that controversial circular.

My objective is to look at the role of a university, cultural heritage, and our own national identity in the performance arts.

Firstly, what is a university? While the word has its roots in Latin — “universitas” — I find it interesting that you also could find the word “universe” in “university”. Humour me, for a bit.

And what does “universe” mean? In science, the universe is a fascinating entity that has kept fresh minds active in trying to figure out how it began, how it will end and how it works.

All these questions are important for our survival. Theories upon theories — from the fantastic to the most conservative — have been advanced and then debunked.

First there is the static theory which postulates the universe is unchanging. Then there is the “runaway universe” theory, a concept that the universe’s expansion is actually accelerating, driven by dark energy.

Then there is also the fantastic notion of multiple or parallel universes existing within our universe.

And just as the concept of the universe has spawned numerous theories, likewise a university is where thought provoking ideas are conceptualised, debated and studied.

A university deals with the unknown all the time and when there is a move to stifle ideas by misapplying a set of values, it ceases to play the role it is meant for. It becomes a coconut shell made of concrete and steel.

Students should be taught to wander outside their comfort zones of cultural, religious, political, and social understanding inherited from their parents, communities and now advanced on social media.

The university, to me, is ever changing and ever evolving and defining what cultural performances should entail is akin to defining what knowledge is, and it runs contrary to the very idea of a university.

And a university filled with restrictions is nothing more than a tahfiz or madrasa, with its dogmatic rules, in disguise.

Secondly, what are cultural performances and why are they important?

People around the world are defined along cultural tradition and heritage lines.

And our country, Malaysia, is rich with diverse culture and traditions. The songs and dances of the Kadazan, Iban, Malay, Indian, Dayak, Chinese and many many others are a symbol of identity for all these cultures.

Restricting the cultural performances by insisting it involved only one or the other gender as well as the type of music and dress code would eliminate all that diversity.

It is like going into a forest and killing all the species and keeping only one to procreate.

The ecosystem would eventually die as there is no biodiversity. For a university to champion cultural homogeneity and not to appreciate cultural diversity, would be tantamount to an eradication of dignity to all the people of various races, faiths and cultures in this country.

Thirdly, the circular on cultural performance put up by the said public university may have contravened the national practice of respecting one’s cultural identity.

US President Donald Trump was so amused by the cultural dancers, which consisted of men and women, upon his arrival that he decided to do a jig of his own. I read that songstress Siti Nurhaliza entertained male and female delegates at the Asean Summit, and I am sure there were also cultural performances, again of mixed gender.

So, does the circular contradict a very Malaysian practice when it comes to showcasing our diversity? It appears so.

For me, public universities in Malaysia must reflect the meaning of “university” and “Malaysia”.

Taxpayers’ money, after all, should be invested in institutions that promote the exploration of “the unknown universe and pursuit of knowledge” instead of being spent on prudish administrators who take it upon themselves to play the moral guardians when, in this case, there is no necessity to.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.