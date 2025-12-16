Cambodia already sees Malaysia as a friend. We should act like one

On a recent trip to Phnom Penh, I was struck by the country’s new airport. It is vast and modern, and exudes a lot of confidence, a sign of a country keen to move forward.

From there, I took a Grab into the city. As conversations with drivers often do, ours began with a simple question: where are you from? When I said Malaysia, his face lit up.

What he said next caught me off guard. Cambodians love Malaysians, he told me, and they are thankful to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The 47-year-old driver, who comes from a provincial town several hours away, spoke of longstanding frustrations with Thailand.

He said Anwar had made a difference, adding that without the Malaysian leader, Cambodia would face war and economic ruin. His voice cracked as he spoke.

When we had to stop at a traffic lights junction, he pressed his palms together and asked me to pass on his thanks to Anwar.

For a moment, I wondered if this was simply a way to earn a better tip. But the conversation lasted the full hour into the city.

He spoke about his mother’s late-stage cancer and how he drives daily to support her treatment. He never once asked for money.

The same sentiment was evident again the next day. A tuk-tuk driver asked where I was from. When he heard Malaysia, he shook my hand and said thank you. “Thailand bullies us,” he said.

This goodwill is striking, especially given the renewed tensions along the Cambodia-Thailand border.

Fighting has flared up again around disputed areas, displacing large numbers of civilians and claiming lives on both sides. Ceasefires have been fragile.

Politics in Bangkok has turned inward, while Phnom Penh feels increasingly exposed. For ordinary Cambodians, this is not distant geopolitics. It is about safety, stability and economic wellbeing.

In this context, Malaysia is seen as something rare — a steady, neutral friend.

Anwar’s emphasis on Asean unity, restraint and dialogue appears to have resonated deeply. Unlike bigger powers, Malaysia carries little historical baggage in Cambodia. Over and above that Malaysians do not arrive with lectures or threats as others do. That matters.

Cambodia’s economy is also at a turning point. Growth is expected to exceed 6% next year. Tourism and construction are seeing a rebound.

The population is young and eager to work, but formal skills training remains limited.

The media and creative sectors are underdeveloped. Investors are cautious and often channel funds through larger regional players, leaving many local businesses underserved.

Malaysia is well-placed to help, and not from a standing start. Malaysian companies have been operating quietly in Cambodia for decades.

Maybank, CIMB, RHB, Hong Leong Bank and Public Bank have long had a presence. Petronas, telecom firms, engineering companies, and hotel groups have helped to build infrastructure and services well before Cambodia became geopolitically fashionable.

What has changed now is perception. Malaysians are no longer seen as just another Asean neighbour. They are seen as reliable and respectful. That is a strategic advantage.

There is clearly an opportunity here. Cambodia needs to align with Malaysia’s strengths.

Small and medium enterprises can expand into food processing, logistics, training, and services. Companies can set up second-tier operations in cities where costs remain competitive.

Malaysian universities and training centres can offer practical courses in hospitality, media production, teaching, trades, and digital skills.

Cultural and media cooperation can open creative markets on both sides. Partnerships in agriculture and food security also make sense.

Malaysia can also help through simple exchange programmes, enabling Cambodians to spend short periods in our universities, newsrooms, training centres, and public institutions.

The focus would be on practical skills and professional links, helping to build long-term cooperation without heavy political branding.

All this can be done without dominance or pressure. The goodwill exists precisely because Malaysia does not play big brother.

Cambodia offers Malaysia a rare moment. A young country, under pressure, that sees us as a stabilising force. Whether or not every perception aligns neatly with geopolitics is beside the point. Perception itself is political capital.

On the streets of Phnom Penh, I kept hearing the same message: Tell your prime minister thank you. Malaysia has helped us.

That goodwill should not be allowed to go to waste. It can translate into deeper partnerships, shared growth and quiet influence, if we act with consistency and humility.

Anwar is a hero, and we should take this opportunity to capitalise on it.

Predeep Nambiar is FMT’s northern region bureau chief.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.