Akmal’s tantrum, Umno’s folly

As expected, the recent Umno Youth convention concluded with its chief, Dr Akmal Saleh, demanding that the party abandon the Madani government in favour of a “marriage” with PAS.

Like a child who insists on a toy without grasping its cost, Akmal has defiantly proclaimed victory—pointing to 1,800 attendees who supposedly “agreed” with him. Whether dissenting voices were raised, we will never know but, true to form, Akmal has spun the outcome as the youth wing’s unanimous chorus.

So be it.

But if Umno does walk out of the unity government, the spoils of office it presently enjoys—the deputy prime ministership, ministerial portfolios, deputy posts, and lucrative GLC appointments—will roll neatly into the laps of GPS, GRS, Amanah, DAP and PKR.

These parties can then send Akmal thank-you notes for the durian runtuh (windfall). Although Akmal will likely remain secure in his position in Melaka, many Umno leaders will lose their jobs.

Now imagine Bersatu being invited into Madani’s fold—but why Bersatu and not PAS?

The answer is obvious. Firstly, PAS and Umno have already announced their engagement, openly courting each other on the political stage.

Also, PAS, having weaponised religion and turned extremism into political capital, has no place in Madani. Malaysians will not vote for a PH-PAS tag team in GE16.

But Bersatu carries its own baggage: Azmin Ali’s betrayal, Muhyiddin’s dubious call for an emergency, corruption charges, and Hamzah Zainudin’s political ambitions.

Yet politics is always about choosing the lesser evil.

If Malaysians could stomach Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s return in 2018, Azmin’s “wrongs” are small potatoes, while Hamzah’s political flame has already been snuffed out by Muhyiddin’s recent manoeuvre.

And as for corruption, who among our political class is without stain? Better Bersatu’s smaller scandals than Umno’s colossal 1MDB betrayal. The rakyat would be content to let the courts decide on them and move on.

The real contest then will pit a PH-Bersatu alliance against PAS-Umno.

The non-Malays will not hesitate to throw their support behind PH-Bersatu.. If PH-Bersatu can capture even 30% of Malay support by reminding the nation of Najib and Umno’s 1MDB shame, the PAS-Umno alliance will be routed everywhere except in Kelantan and Terengganu.. The battle lines are clear.

The real answer lies with Bersatu. Will it choose to remain PAS’s second wife (madu dua) or seek a new partner?

Akmal may be fired up for a divorce, but politics is not about childish tantrums or romantic fantasies. It is about responsibility to the rakyat.

If Umno chooses PAS, then let it face the consequences. It’s time for Malaysia to build a future without the once-dominant Malay party anyway.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.