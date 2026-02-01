A healthy retirement requires effort and intent

From Dr Tan Eng Bee

For retirees, life expectancy can be unpredictable. Health can decline quickly, often due to lifestyle changes after one leaves the workforce.

This is why it is our responsibility to care for our health and live life to the fullest even after retirement. If we neglect our well-being, we cannot blame anyone else when our health deteriorates and our days are shortened.

Too often, people blame “fate” or “luck” when health issues crop up. In truth, what matters is our commitment and accountability to do what is right so we can enjoy a longer life, and spend meaningful time with our children and grandchildren.

It is sad to see someone retire only to fall into physical and mental inactivity. When that happens, health often declines irreversibly, non-communicable diseases take root, and many become dependent on medication and caregivers.

Other common problems include poor eating habits, excessive drinking, and uncontrolled weight gain leading to obesity. Obesity increases the risk of heart disease, type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, joint problems and sleep apnoea, among other complications.

In short, maintaining a healthy weight is essential.

As our working years come to a close, we should not simply spend our days on the couch or stay up late watching TV. Make time instead for rest and renewal through prayer and/or meditation, relaxation or meaningful hobbies, and ensure adequate sleep. Avoid harmful substances that can damage body and mind.

I have seen retirees experience a sharp drop in physical and mental activity, which, in some cases, contributed to premature death. Inactivity leaves older adults more vulnerable to serious illness, especially as immunity weakens and metabolism slows with age.

Regular exercise is one of the best ways to prevent non-communicable diseases. Simple activities such as jogging or even walking can make a real difference.

Equally important is keeping the mind active. Reading, pursuing hobbies, or even writing a personal diary can help maintain cognitive ability and reduce the risk of dementia.

Finally, social connection matters. Taking part in community activities with like-minded individuals of similar age supports emotional well-being. Building relationships and staying engaged with others can lead to a happier and more meaningful retirement.

