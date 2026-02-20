Adrift 2 months, will PN find its captain this Sunday?

Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has confirmed that the coalition will hold an extraordinary meeting this Sunday, with the main agenda being the appointment of a new chairman — a post left vacant since Jan 1.

He claimed that component parties, including Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP), have agreed to have PAS lead the coalition, replacing Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Takiyuddin said a candidate for the position has already been identified but declined to reveal the name.

According to Bersatu’s preference, the successor should be a party president. However, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has declined the nomination due to health reasons.

This leaves PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man or vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar — both previously named by Muhyiddin as the coalition’s future prime minister candidate — as possible successors.

The question now is whether Bersatu, Gerakan and MIPP have accepted the nomination of a leader who is not a party president. Based on Takiyuddin’s statement, the matter should no longer be contentious.

This would mean the meeting at PAS headquarters is merely a formality to endorse the decision, with no further objections expected.

However, if Bersatu maintains its stance, minor friction could escalate into a fresh crisis within PN.

Given the recent war of words between leaders from Bersatu and PAS, the coalition will undoubtedly want to avoid any episode that could tarnish its image ahead of the 16th general election (GE16).

Such tensions could be diffused if Hadi were to make a U-turn and agree to lead PN, potentially positioning himself as the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate.

The Hamzah factor

The sacking of Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin from the party has added further intrigue to the leadership transition, particularly as he may technically still hold the post of PN deputy chairman pending formal confirmation by the coalition’s Supreme Council.

It remains unclear whether the Larut MP will attend Sunday’s meeting. If he does, discussions are likely to be tense — especially after Hamzah publicly declared himself Muhyiddin’s number one enemy.

Their rivalry is said to have intensified after Hamzah was appointed opposition leader in December 2022, despite then serving only as PN and Bersatu secretary-general.

Based on the opposition’s composition in the Dewan Rakyat, the post was widely expected to go to PAS. However, the Islamic party declined and instead allowed Bersatu to assume the role.

Hamzah was subsequently appointed, reportedly with PAS’s backing, while Muhyiddin sat beside his deputy as he led the opposition’s charge against the government in Parliament.

Hamzah’s dismissal now places PAS in a delicate position — whether to continue backing him or remain aligned with Muhyiddin and Bersatu within the PN framework.

On one hand, the Islamic party is seen as close to Hamzah, who frequently attends “usrah” (religious study) sessions led by Hadi during parliamentary sittings, typically held at PAS headquarters.

On the other hand, as reiterated by Hadi and Tuan Ibrahim, PAS remains committed to strengthening unity within PN.

Ultimately, Sunday’s meeting is not merely about filling a chair left vacant for nearly two months. It will serve as a litmus test of PN’s cohesion as a coalition seeking to project maturity and readiness to govern.

Whether PAS emerges as peacemaker, Muhyiddin remains the chief architect, or Hamzah becomes the complicating variable, the outcome will determine whether PN has truly regained its bearings — or is merely postponing a larger storm.

If consensus fails, the minor storm brewing may well be an early warning of more turbulent waters ahead of GE16.

In politics, a vessel that drifts too long without direction ultimately sinks — not because of attacks from rivals, but because of cracks from within.

The writer is the editor of FMT’s Malay News Desk.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.