Letter from Dubai: the Muslim emirate Malaysia should emulate

Dubai never ceases to impress. Having lived here between 2005 and 2012, the city has captivated me for decades.

On revisiting it recently and delving once more into its historical records, I was reminded of its remarkable journey.

What was once a vast expanse of sand dunes, home to a modest fishing port and pearl-diving community, Dubai began its transformation in the early 1960s, the discovery of small oil reserves laying the foundations for its rapid growth.

Oil production, however, did not last long. What endured was the wise management of oil revenues by the Dubai emirs from the Al Maktoum family.

Their strategic foresight and long-term planning have been instrumental in Dubai’s phenomenal growth and urbanisation.

Economic pillars

The Al Maktoum leadership structured Dubai and built its foundations on multiple economic pillars.

From the globally renowned airline, Emirates, to world-class airports and dockyards; from logistics centres to skyscraper developments, culminating in the tallest tower in the world, Burj Khalifa.

Then there is the Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest and most prestigious horse racing event. From golf clubs to marinas and internationally acclaimed beach resorts, every sector has been designed to perform at the highest level, competing with the best in the world.

After the death of Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum in 1990, his son Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took over the mantle.

Mohammed maintained Dubai’s growth trajectory by investing in transportation and logistics infrastructure, including expanding Dubai International Airport, Drydocks World and Dubai Ports World which went on to own multiple ports in the world including London Gateway.

These developments laid the groundwork for Dubai to become a major trade hub, not only serving Dubai or the UAE, but the entire Gulf region.

Until 2008, Dubai underwent rapid diversification into real estate, offshore land reclamation, marinas and beach resorts.

Recognising the need to reduce reliance on oil, the government aggressively expanded into tourism, financial services and property-related investments.

Starting in 2002 foreign property ownership was permitted — sparking a massive, construction boom with more international funds and investments flowing directly into Dubai, turning it into one of the world’s strongest financial hubs.

Culture and faith

While Dubai’s citizens have preserved their cultural traditions and continue to profess Islam as their faith, the government has long embraced a pragmatic policy of welcoming foreigners—a stance that remains consistent to this day.

It did not restrict their lifestyles in terms of dressing, alcohol consumption, entertainment, music, concerts, dance or festivals.

In fact, tourism campaigns openly promote venues where alcohol is served and belly dancing is showcased.

Beach resorts allow female tourists to sunbathe in bikinis without anyone batting an eyelid. No ad-hoc protests, dissenting voices or PAS-like objections echo in the distance.

Yet Dubai has not become any less Islamic, despite foreigners outnumbering Emirati citizens by roughly six to one.

Despite this demographic imbalance, local Emiratis do not appear to feel threatened or unsafe—unlike the sentiments often expressed by some Malays in Malaysia.

Local Emiratis continue to man the immigration counters at Dubai International airports in their traditional white attire—the Kandura—complete with the white head gear, the Ghutra and Agal.

In Malaysia, many Malays claim they feel threatened by foreigners or “pendatang”, to the extent that they insist on political unity and increased projection of Islamic values, putting restrictions on dress codes and stopping non-Malays from participating in events deemed contrary to their version of Islamic teachings.

In several Malaysian states, such as Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah and Perlis, alcohol is banned outright.

There are no cinemas, nightclubs, cultural shows or entertainment outlets in some of these states, and non-Muslims must live under strict regulations shaped primarily by Islamic principles, as interpreted by the Malays.

Contrasting governance

This brand of Malay religious governance contrasts sharply with the pragmatic model adopted by Muslims in Dubai.

While musical concerts by foreign artistes in Malaysia are often restricted or disrupted by ad hoc protests, in Dubai such events proceed without moral panic. People are free to attend, sing and dance without political leaders positioning themselves as moral guardians.

During the month of Ramadan in parts of Malaysia, many shops are not allowed to operate or serve food and drinks until late afternoon.

In contrast, practising Muslims in Dubai observe Ramadan with personal conviction.

The presence of non-Muslims eating or drinking during fasting hours does not appear to shake their faith. It reflects a confidence in belief rather than an insecurity that demands enforcement.

One thing is clear: unlike Malaysian state religious authorities, the Dubai government does not position itself as the moral guardian of its Muslim population.

In contrast, many Malaysian states including Selangor and Melaka, have had their politicians assume that role, seeking to regulate personal behaviour in the name of religion.

Some states have gone as far as arresting those eating during fasting hours in the month of Ramadan, and charging them in the shariah courts. Such practices are unthinkable in Dubai.

In fact, the local Muslims in Dubai are themselves shocked and surprised by these practices, which they consider evil and un-Islamic.

Many more contrasts can be drawn, differences in views and practices described to me by my friends, the local Muslims of Dubai, during my stay there, which I cannot fit into this short column.

The fundamental difference in governance is there for many to observe; starting with their popular airlines, Emirates, which is now rated among the top five of global airlines and voted as the best long haul airline for 2025.

Dubai’s strength is in its consistent policy and narratives. These have made Dubai a far more attractive investment destination across multiple sectors, including banking, trade, logistics, real-estate, sports, hotels and tourism.

Dubai offers a climate of openness, stability and economic pragmatism that, in many respects, surpasses what Malaysia currently provides.

The real lesson lies in consistency in governance: not a climate of fear, moral guardianship and harsh punishment.

There is a vital need for a pragmatic understanding that prosperity, lifestyle, and faith need not be adversaries.

Ramadan Kareem to all Muslims.

The author can be reached at: [email protected].

