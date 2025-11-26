Gimenez’s late header seals 2-1 win for Atletico over Inter Milan

Atletico Madrid’s Jose Maria Gimenez (centre) celebrates after scoring in the 93rd minute against Inter Milan at the Metropolitano Stadium. (EPA Images pic)

MADRID : Jose Maria Gimenez rose highest to head home a dramatic winner in added time, securing Atletico Madrid a stirring 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in a thrilling Champions League clash on Wednesday at the Metropolitano Stadium.

With the match poised at 1-1 after Piotr Zielinski had levelled for the visitors following Julian Alvarez’s early strike, Gimenez leapt above Inter’s defenders in the 93rd minute to nod Antoine Griezmann’s precise corner into the net, sending the home crowd into raptures on a chilly night in the Spanish capital.

Despite the loss, Inter remain fourth in the group standings with 12 points, the same as Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid but three behind leaders Arsenal.

Atletico’s victory lifts them to 12th place with nine points, keeping alive their slim hopes of a knockout-stage finish.