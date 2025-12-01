Vardy’s first Serie A double fires Cremonese past high-flying Bologna

British forward Jamie Vardy (centre) joined Cremonese on a one-year deal with an option for another season should they manage to stay in the top flight. (AFP pic)

MILAN : Jamie Vardy struck his first brace in Serie A on Monday as Cremonese claimed a stunning 3-1 win at Bologna and the veteran forward continued his late-career adventure in Italy.

Former Leicester City and England frontman Vardy rolled back the years with two classic striker’s goals either side of half-time as promoted Cremonese, in 11th on 17 points, inflicted a first home defeat of the season on their high-flying opponents.

Bologna would have gone a point behind the division’s leading pair AC Milan and Napoli with a win but it was 38-year-old Vardy who took the glory at a wet Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Cremonese were already leading through Martin Payero’s 31st minute effort when Vardy struck five minutes later with a near identical goal.

Vardy was sent clean through by Federico Bonazzoli and he coolly rolled his finish through Federico Ravaglia’s legs.

Bologna thought they were back in the game when Riccardo Orsolini confidently scored a penalty deep in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

But Vardy pounced four minutes after half-time, nipping ahead of Ravaglia to meet Tomasso Barbieri’s first-time pass and take his goal tally for Cremonese to four in nine matches.

Vardy joined Cremonese in September on a one-year deal with an option for another season should they manage to stay in the top flight.

He has been open about his intention to have a new experience in a football culture he admires with Cremonese, who are backed by local billionaire steel magnate Giovanni Arvedi.