Lazio find winner in Parma despite 2 red cards

Lazio’s Tijjani Noslin celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Parma. (EPA Images pic)

ROME : Tijjani Noslin struck an 82nd-minute winner as Lazio snatched an unlikely 1-0 victory at Parma in Serie A on Saturday despite being reduced to nine men.

The Romans were reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute after skipper Mattia Zaccagni received a straight red card for a lunging challenge on Nahuel Estevez.

And they were then forced to play with nine men from the 77th minute when Toma Basic was also shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball barge on Estevez.

But with eight minutes left, the pacey Noslin stripped a dawdling defender, rounded goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi and rolled the ball home.

It was the first Serie A victory for a team reduced to nine men since February 2017, when AC Milan won 1-0 at Bologna.

With 22 points, Lazio are back in the race for Europe but trail the leading duo, Milan and Napoli, by nine points.

Parma were booed by their fans at the end and dropped to 17th but are still four points ahead of the relegation places.

Milan host Sassuolo and Napoli visit Udinese on Sunday.