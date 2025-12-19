Bundesliga chasers turn focus to top four as Bayern streak away

Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck (centre) challenges Hoffenheim’s Vladimir Coufal (right) for a header during their recent Bundesliga match in Dortmund, with Bayern Munich now eyeing the defender. (AFP pic)

BERLIN : With leaders Bayern Munich nine points clear and on track for another Bundesliga title, the chasing pack are battling it out for a top-four berth and a Champions League spot.

Bayern are in the midst of the second-best start in league history, just two points behind their own record from 2015-16 after dropping just four points in 14 games.

This weekend presents the chasers with a chance to strike an early blow in the fight for Champions League duty next season, with four of the Bundesliga’s top six facing off.

Saturday’s match of the day features second-placed RB Leipzig hosting fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Hours earlier, fifth-placed Hoffenheim travel to Stuttgart, who sit a point back in sixth.

Leipzig could fall out of the top four with defeat, with just five points separating second from seventh in the table.

Leipzig coach Ole Werner has a young squad with notable quality but who have struggled for consistency.

The star of the season so far, teenage forward Yan Diomande, misses out on Africa Cup of Nations duty, while Antonio Nusa, Johan Bakayoko, Assan Ouedraogo and long-term absentee Benjamin Henrichs are all also sidelined.

Werner said Saturday’s game is “a real challenge for us to end the year”.

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness said their Hoffenheim clash was “exactly the game we need right now”.

“It’s a home game to close out the year against a strong team who is ahead of us in the table,” he added.

“We want to play this match with full power and give our all to win it.”

Third-placed Borussia Dortmund will have a chance to fire an early shot across the bows when they host resurgent Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.

Dortmund have lost just once in the league this season, but have five draws.

In four of those, Dortmund have conceded an equaliser in the final 15 minutes, frittering away eight points which would have given the league table a very different complexion.

The late setbacks will particularly irritate coach Niko Kovac, a fitness fanatic who demands high intensity from his players until the final whistle.

“I do believe we’ve made really good progress, stabilised as a team and we are in a much better position compared to last year,” Kovac said Thursday.

One to watch: Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck has impressed this season, with German media reporting Bayern Munich are eyeing up the defender.

Often wearing the captain’s armband this campaign, the 26-year-old was openly critical of his side after Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Freiburg, saying some in the team lacked a “winner’s mentality”.

Former Germany centre-back Benedikt Hoewedes, who played every minute of the 2014 World Cup-winning campaign, represented Dortmund’s arch rivals Schalke for most of his career but is full of praise for Schlotterbeck.

“His body language is great,” Hoewedes told AFP and other media on Thursday.

“He’s left-footed, which you don’t see much at such a high level. He’s very good with the ball and can play fantastic long balls.

“He’s doing a great job. His mentality is great. He always wants to get better.”

Key stats

12 – Borussia Dortmund have won their past 12 home games against Borussia Moenchengladbach in all competitions.

50 – Harry Kane has 50 goals in all competitions for Bayern in 2025, the first time he has hit a half-century in a calendar year.

98 – Union Berlin coach Steffen Baumgart took charge of 98 games when he was Cologne manager, taking the team to the Conference League. Union travel to Cologne on Saturday.

Fixtures (1430 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1930)

Saturday

Stuttgart v Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg v Freiburg, Augsburg v Werder Bremen, Hamburg v Eintracht Frankfurt, Cologne v Union Berlin, RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)

Sunday

Mainz v St Pauli, Heidenheim v Bayern Munich (1630)