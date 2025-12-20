Chelsea fightback in Newcastle draw eases pressure on Maresca

Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade struck twice in the first half at St James’ Park. (EPA Images pic)

NEWCASTLE : Chelsea saved Enzo Maresca from more awkward questions as they fought back from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Newcastle on Saturday.

Maresca’s side were in danger of a damaging defeat after Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade struck twice in the first half at St James’ Park.

But Chelsea hit back after the interval thanks to Reece James’s superb free-kick and Joao Pedro’s eye-catching solo effort.

Chelsea remain fourth in the Premier League after a disappointing run of just one win in their last five top-flight matches.

But the Blues’ gritty fightback was essential for Maresca after a turbulent week that raised questions about the Italian’s long-term future with the club.

Maresca claimed on Friday that reports he could replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City boss were “100 percent speculation”.

City have reportedly placed Maresca on a list of candidates should Guardiola walk away at the end of the season.

The City link came after Maresca appeared to criticise a lack of support from the Chelsea hierarchy.

Maresca, who is under contract under 2029, said after last weekend’s win over Everton that the previous 48 hours had been his worst at the club because he and his players had not received the support he expected during a difficult run of results.

There has been criticism this season of Chelsea’s rotation policy, which at times has left the team looking disjointed and poorly organised.

Jig of delight

After making 11 changes for the League Cup quarter-final win at third-tier Cardiff on Tuesday, Maresca reverted to his senior stars, but they made a dismal start on foggy Tyneside.

Woltemade was clearly determined to find redemption after his own goal condemned the Magpies to a 1-0 defeat at bitter rivals Sunderland last weekend.

The fired-up German striker took just four minutes to make the impact he desired.

Jacob Murphy’s cross reached Anthony Gordon at the far post and when his shot was pushed out by Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, the ball fell kindly for Woltemade to slot into the empty net from five yards.

Maresca was left to rue Chelsea’s woeful defending as Woltemade celebrated only his second goal in his last 12 games in all competitions.

Unable to handle Newcastle’s intensity, Chelsea fell further behind in the 20th minute.

Gordon was given too much time by Chelsea’s sloppy defence and the winger delivered a pin-point cross that invited a finishing touch.

Woltemade obliged, sticking out a boot to poke home from close range before a lengthy VAR check confirmed the German was just onside.

With Chelsea in disarray, Gordon and Woltemade carved open them yet again on the stroke of half-time, but on this occasion the German somehow volleyed wide when it seemed easier to score.

Maresca’s half-time team talk had the desired effect as James reduced the deficit in the 49th minute with a sublime free-kick that flashed past Newcastle ‘keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Crucially, Newcastle were controversially denied a penalty after Trevoh Chalobah’s barge into Gordon.

Eddie Howe’s team have been ravaged by defensive injuries in recent weeks, with Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Sven Botman and Tino Livramento all sidelined.

And Chelsea finally began to exploit Newcastle’s weakness at the back as Pedro Neto’s blast brought a brilliant stop from Ramsdale.

The visitors’ pressure was rewarded with a superb 66th-minute equaliser as Joao Pedro cleverly headed Sanchez’s long kick past Malick Thiaw before racing into the Newcastle area for a clinical low finish.

Maresca’s relief was palpable as he danced a jubilant jig on the touchline.