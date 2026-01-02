Arteta urges Arsenal to break New Year Premier League curse

Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta said his players were desperate to be crowned English champions after finishing as runners-up three times in a row. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to break their New Year jinx as the Gunners battle for their first Premier League title in more than two decades.

Arsenal are four points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the halfway point of the season and remain favourites to claim a 14th English league crown.

However, on the previous five occasions across the past 23 years when they have ended the calendar year on top of the table, they have failed to win the title.

The most recent occasion was three seasons ago when Arteta’s men finished the campaign five points behind Pep Guardiola’s City.

The Arsenal boss, speaking Friday, on the eve of the Gunners’ trip to Bournemouth, said he was not aware of the dispiriting statistic but added: “Let’s break it.”

Arteta said his players were desperate to be crowned English champions for the first time since 2004 after finishing as runners-up three times in a row.

“That’s what they transmit every single day when they’re with us, training or in every match,” he said.

“You can see the desire, you can see the energy they put in, how much they want it, and that’s what we need.

“It’s still five months to go, take it day by day, enjoy that process of being where we are and go for it.”

Arteta said his players were in buoyant mood after thumping third-placed Villa 4-1 at the Emirates on Tuesday, with City held to a goalless draw by Sunderland two days later.

“It was very good obviously after the game against a really top opposition, again to perform and to win in the manner that we did, great,” added the Arsenal boss.

“(Now) focus on Bournemouth. We know how tough it’s going to be, tomorrow’s game, and everybody is going to be at it.”

The Spaniard said he was happy with his team’s position at the half-way point of the campaign but insisted: “It can always be better.

“There are things to improve obviously and the only thing we know is that it’s always the next game and we know how tough it is for every opponent to beat them.”

Arsenal have battled a lengthy injury list this season.

Defender Gabriel Magalhaes and forward Gabriel Jesus are back in action but Arteta could again be without Declan Rice for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

The England midfielder missed the win against Villa with a knee problem.

“We have another session today,” said Arteta. “Let’s see how he comes today and how that’s feeling, but that game was too early for him.”