Morocco’s coach demands ‘humility’ against AFCON outsiders Tanzania

Morocco’s head coach Walid Regragui gestures during the Africa Cup of Nations group-stage match between Zambia and Morocco in Rabat. (AFP pic)

RABAT : Morocco coach Walid Regragui warned his team to keep their feet on the ground as the host country go into Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie against rank outsiders Tanzania as overwhelming favourites.

“We need to be humble. For us in Morocco, for the coaching staff and the players, this has to be the AFCON of humility,” Regragui told reporters Saturday on the eve of the tie at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital Rabat.

“Everyone says if Morocco don’t win the AFCON it will be a failure, that if we don’t win easily it is a failure.

“My job is to keep everyone’s feet on the ground and remind everyone that we haven’t won the AFCON for 50 years,” he said.

Morocco are Africa’s leading side in the Fifa rankings in 11th place and the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists are under massive pressure to make the most of home advantage to win the Cup of Nations for the first time since 1976.

It would be a shock of seismic proportions if they failed to beat a Tanzania side ranked a lowly 112th in the world.

Tanzania have two of Africa’s leading club sides in Simba and Young Africans, who have both reached the CAF Confederation Cup final in recent seasons.

But their national team has reached the AFCON knockout stages for the first time at the ongoing edition, despite still never having won a game at the tournament.

“We have to respect Tanzania, because they have been qualifying regularly, they have two huge clubs and they are bringing through young players,” Regragui said.

“I have always repeated that there are no easy opponents. We will be at home, playing in front of almost 68,000 fans, but it is a knockout tie and anything can happen in these games,” he said.

Tanzania, who will co-host the 2027 Cup of Nations with East African neighbours Kenya and Uganda, reached the last 16 as one of the best third-placed sides in the group stage.

They lost narrowly to Nigeria before drawing with Uganda and Tunisia.

“It is so beautiful to play against the host country,” said Miguel Angel Gamondi, the Argentinian coach of the Taifa Stars.

“The players don’t need any motivation. They want to do their best for the country and they have come here to get a result,” Gamondi said.