Teen Mbaye seals Afcon last-16 victory for Senegal over Sudan

Senegal’s forward Ibrahim Mbaye (centre) celebrates with his teammates after winning the match against Sudan. (AFP pic)

TANGIERS : Teenager Ibrahim Mbaye scored four minutes after coming off the bench to clinch a 3-1 victory for Senegal over Sudan in Tangiers on Saturday in the first Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match.

The 17-year-old Paris St-Germain forward represented France at age-limit level before switching his international allegiance to Senegal, where his father was born.

Former champions Senegal will face Mali or Tunisia, who meet in Casablanca later on Saturday, in the quarter-finals.

Rattled by an early Aamir Abdallah goal for Sudan, Senegal recovered to lead 2-1 at half-time through a Pape Gueye brace. Mbaye put the outcome beyond doubt after 77 minutes.

It was a predictable result, as Senegal are 99 places higher in the world rankings than Sudan, who have been representing a country ravaged by civil war since April 2023.

“We played against a very disciplined Sudan team who showed that they got this far on merit. We needed to dig deep to come from a goal down to win,” said Senegal coach Pape Thiaw.

“Now we will focus on the next match and correct some of the mistakes we noted and pursue our goals with intensity.”

Ghana-born Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah said, “I am disappointed with the result but proud of the effort of my players.

“We played against a very experienced Senegal team but showed our quality. Despite the result, I am sure the Sudanese people know that we came to this competition and proudly represented them.”

Sudan rocked Senegal by taking a sixth-minute lead through Abdallah, a semi-professional who plays for an Australian second-tier club in Melbourne.

Gueye brace

It was a superb goal, as the Sudan striker took possession just inside the area and curled the ball over former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and into the net.

Sudan had qualified for the knockout stage as one of the best four third-placed nations despite their players failing to score a single goal in three group matches, although an own goal brought victory over Equatorial Guinea.

A brave save from Sudan goalkeeper Monged Abuzaid on 29 minutes foiled Nicolas Jackson, but Senegal equalised almost immediately.

Former African player of the year Sadio Mane set up Gueye, who equalised with a low shot just inside the right post.

Senegal attacked continuously, while Sudan had little to offer going forward in a match watched by Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe from South Africa.

The Mauritanian referee pointed to the penalty spot after Abuzaid fouled Ismaila Sarr. However, the decision was reversed after a long VAR review revealed a Senegalese player was offside in the build-up.

Crystal Palace attacker Sarr then scored only to be ruled offside in another let-off for the Sudanese.

Abuzaid was constantly in action and did well to push away a Gueye shot with an outstretched right hand as half-time approached.

There was still time for Gueye to score again, however, and give Senegal a half-time lead in the Mediterranean city.

The Villarreal midfielder side-footed home a cross three minutes into added time.

Senegal introduced Mbaye midway through the second half as they sought the insurance of a third goal. He made an immediate impact, latching on to a long pass and beating Abuzaid at his near post.